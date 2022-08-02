Jio Taps into Global 5G Market by Partnering with Optiva

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the holding company of Reliance Jio, India's number telecom operator, has partnered with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. With this partnership, Jio aims to offer 5G solutions to global operators.

As per the collaboration, JPL will offer its cloud-native 5G core to telcos globally along with Optiva’s proven and future-ready converged charging engine to accelerate the monetisation of a wide range of 5G services and use cases. Optiva and JPL aim to empower leading telecom operators to unlock 5G consumer, enterprise and private business opportunities by combining innovation with scale. JPL’s cloud-native 5G core implements the new 3GPP network architecture that will unleash the full power of 5G standalone, enabling faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and network reliability. These capabilities, combined with network automation, network slicing and edge computing, are instrumental in addressing multiple verticals, which enables innovative use cases such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and ultra-reliable low latency communication (uRLLC), and massive machine type communication (mMTC).

Optiva Charging Engine is a real-time cloud-native converged charging solution that drives true converged charging across mobile, fixed IPTV and broadband domains and services beyond connectivity, opening the opportunity for partner ecosystem monetization with new commercial models. The solution is available as a SaaS-based platform and supports 5G dynamic slicing optimization with real-time action, policy fulfilment and orchestration to ensure QoS. Its advanced distribution and value-based charging features are optimized for edge processing to minimize network traffic, deliver cost savings and leverage cloud economics.

“The JPL and Optiva partnership opens up exciting new possibilities. JPL's cloud-native 5G core supports capabilities that enable CSPs and enterprises to launch new services and 5G use cases quickly — while maintaining sight of services monetisation, which is baked into the architecture through this collaboration,” said Mr Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms.

"Telecom is at the crossroads of connectivity and digital engagement. Operators must select business and operational models that quickly adapt to new threats and opportunities. Optiva’s partnership with Jio offers a converged digital experience, enabling operators to optimally accelerate their 5G use case viability, future innovation, immersive experience offerings and new monetisation opportunities,” said Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva.