If You Like Wednesday, Here Are Five OTT Series You Should Check Out

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Unlike other thriller series, Yellowjackets takes a unique stance. Two timelines are followed. A high school soccer team from New Jersey first experiences an aircraft disaster while en route to Seattle, followed by a 19-month survival journey.

Highlights

  • Everyone enjoys the supernatural teen comedy on Netflix called Wednesday, which has been hot on the OTT platform.
  • Charles Addams created the sinister Addams family in the New Yorker comics.
  • In 1964, The Addams Family was the first television show to feature the character.

Follow Us

OTT

Everyone enjoys the supernatural teen comedy on Netflix called Wednesday, which has been hot on the OTT platform. Charles Addams created the sinister Addams family in the New Yorker comics.

In 1964, The Addams Family was the first television show to feature the character. Here are five other shows you should undoubtedly watch if you enjoyed the new series.

1. Riverdale

Teenage residents of a town are the focus of this young adult drama, which Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adapted from Archie Comics. One of them was found dead.

The show's themes are complex and gloomy. It features Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews.

This television series will give you a creepy feeling and contain unexpected turns.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The adventures of half-mortal, half-witch Sabrina Spellman are followed in this Netflix series. In order to defend her family, she must come to terms with her own nature. The narrative takes place in the made-up town of Greendale.

This is another coming-of-age tale with a female protagonist, like Wednesday.

According to reports, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the four-season show.

3. Lovecraft Country

The series is based on a Matt Ruff book. It follows Atticus Freeman's quest as he looks for his father, who has gone missing. The story takes place in 1950s America. He is accompanied by his uncle George and his friend Leti.

All viewers praised the show, which got 18 Emmy nods. But, unfortunately, after Season 1, HBO cancelled the program.

4. Yellowjackets

Unlike other thriller series, this one takes a unique stance. Two timelines are followed. A high school soccer team from New Jersey first experiences an aircraft disaster while en route to Seattle, followed by a 19-month survival journey. The alternate timeline depicts the four core survivors' lives 25 years later, in the present.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The same-named 1992 movie served as the inspiration for this American drama series. Six seasons of this show were produced.

The story tells the tale of high school student Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who joins the ranks of vampire slayers. This series explores the protagonist's traumatic past as well as the struggles of being a typical adolescent.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Bharti Airtel 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits detailed. Airtel has recently revised the OTT benefits of its Unlimited Plans. Check the most recent benefits of all the yearly plans.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments