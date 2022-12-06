If You Like Wednesday, Here Are Five OTT Series You Should Check Out

Everyone enjoys the supernatural teen comedy on Netflix called Wednesday, which has been hot on the OTT platform. Charles Addams created the sinister Addams family in the New Yorker comics.

In 1964, The Addams Family was the first television show to feature the character. Here are five other shows you should undoubtedly watch if you enjoyed the new series.

1. Riverdale

Teenage residents of a town are the focus of this young adult drama, which Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adapted from Archie Comics. One of them was found dead.

The show's themes are complex and gloomy. It features Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews.

This television series will give you a creepy feeling and contain unexpected turns.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The adventures of half-mortal, half-witch Sabrina Spellman are followed in this Netflix series. In order to defend her family, she must come to terms with her own nature. The narrative takes place in the made-up town of Greendale.

This is another coming-of-age tale with a female protagonist, like Wednesday.

According to reports, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the four-season show.

3. Lovecraft Country

The series is based on a Matt Ruff book. It follows Atticus Freeman's quest as he looks for his father, who has gone missing. The story takes place in 1950s America. He is accompanied by his uncle George and his friend Leti.

All viewers praised the show, which got 18 Emmy nods. But, unfortunately, after Season 1, HBO cancelled the program.

4. Yellowjackets

Unlike other thriller series, this one takes a unique stance. Two timelines are followed. A high school soccer team from New Jersey first experiences an aircraft disaster while en route to Seattle, followed by a 19-month survival journey. The alternate timeline depicts the four core survivors' lives 25 years later, in the present.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The same-named 1992 movie served as the inspiration for this American drama series. Six seasons of this show were produced.

The story tells the tale of high school student Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who joins the ranks of vampire slayers. This series explores the protagonist's traumatic past as well as the struggles of being a typical adolescent.