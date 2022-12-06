HBO Max and Discovery+ to be Combined to Make ‘Max’, a Super Streaming Service

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

'Max' is the most likely name that the company would launch the streaming service with, but it is not totally confirmed by WBD yet. For now, WBD has given the platform a codename - 'BEAM'. WBD is the result of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. But there are concerns about how this can cause confusion for consumers and dilute the brand of HBO further. 

Highlights

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is reportedly considering of branding the merged HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service 'Max'.
  • It is likely going to be the new super streaming service from WBD and could launch somewhere around Spring in 2023.
  • Content from Discovery, DC Comics, HBO, CNN and others would be brought under the same platform to give users a superior experience.

Follow Us

HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is reportedly considering of branding the merged HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service 'Max'. It is likely going to be the new super streaming service from WBD and could launch somewhere around Spring in 2023. Content from Discovery, DC Comics, HBO, CNN and others would be brought under the same platform to give users a superior experience. The development has been shared by CNBC, which also states that live sports could be added to the mix as well.

The report added that 'Max' is the most likely name that the company would launch the streaming service with, but it is not totally confirmed by WBD yet. For now, WBD has given the platform a codename - 'BEAM'. WBD is the result of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. But there are concerns about how this can cause confusion for consumers and dilute the brand of HBO further.

There could be a possibility that under the new streaming business revisioned, WBD would branch out without having the need to make changes to HBO. This will ensure that HBO customers are happy with the services, and there will be no confusion. The pricing for the new streaming service is unknown and can't be estimated as both Discovery+ and HBO Max follows a different kind of tariff structure.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Bharti Airtel 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits detailed. Airtel has recently revised the OTT benefits of its Unlimited Plans. Check the most recent benefits of all the yearly plans.
By Srikapardhi
Jio Prepaid 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits Detailed
Jio Prepaid 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits Detailed
Reliance Jio is currently offering Jio Celebration Offer benefits on its Yearly Plan. Along with discounts on purchases, you also get FREE EXTRA DATA. Check out the offerings of 1 year plans.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments