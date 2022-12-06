HBO Max and Discovery+ to be Combined to Make ‘Max’, a Super Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is reportedly considering of branding the merged HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service 'Max'. It is likely going to be the new super streaming service from WBD and could launch somewhere around Spring in 2023. Content from Discovery, DC Comics, HBO, CNN and others would be brought under the same platform to give users a superior experience. The development has been shared by CNBC, which also states that live sports could be added to the mix as well.

The report added that 'Max' is the most likely name that the company would launch the streaming service with, but it is not totally confirmed by WBD yet. For now, WBD has given the platform a codename - 'BEAM'. WBD is the result of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. But there are concerns about how this can cause confusion for consumers and dilute the brand of HBO further.

There could be a possibility that under the new streaming business revisioned, WBD would branch out without having the need to make changes to HBO. This will ensure that HBO customers are happy with the services, and there will be no confusion. The pricing for the new streaming service is unknown and can't be estimated as both Discovery+ and HBO Max follows a different kind of tariff structure.