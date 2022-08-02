Launched in India: JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones

Part of JBL's Endurance range of active and workout-friendly audio devices, the JBL Endurance Race true wireless headphones have been released in India. The JBL Endurance Race earbuds are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and provide true wireless connectivity to the portfolio. The Endurance line of fitness-focused audio equipment is known for its Twistlock design, which offers a secure fit for usage during exercise and fitness activities.

JBL Endurance Race Price and Availability

The JBL Endurance Race truly wireless earphones have an Indian retail price of Rs 5,999 and come in only one black colour choice. The earbuds are currently offered on the JBL India web shop, as well as the nation's top retail outlets and e-commerce sites.

JBL Endurance Race Specifications and Features

The JBL Endurance Race headphones are made for active and fitness-related use, and they are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, so they can tolerate more intense water and dirt exposure in addition to perspiration. JBL's Twistlock design, which offers a better, more secure fit and is necessary to keep the earbuds in place during strenuous activity, is also featured on the earphones.

The JBL Endurance Race is advertised to have a battery life of up to 30 hours each charge cycle, with ten hours of talk time from the earpieces and an extra 20 hours from the charging case. The USB Type-C charging port also offers fast charging. Voice assistant is available, as well as app support through the JBL Headphones app. The JBL Endurance Race earphones include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 6mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, but the in-canal fit should provide adequate noise isolation. A crucial feature for active customers who will often use the earbuds outdoors is Ambient Aware and TalkThru, which enable users to listen to their surroundings while using the headphones.