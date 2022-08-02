Realme GT Neo 3T Could Launch in India Soon

The 6.62-inch AMOLED screen of the Realme GT Neo 3T features Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and Snapdragon 870 platform. The device has Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 OS. The gadget has a front-facing 16MP camera.

  • Display size for the Realme GT Neo 3T is 6.6 inches AMOLED.
  • It runs Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 OS.
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme debuted the Realme GT Neo 3T for the international market in June. It appeared as a rebadged model of the Realme Q5 Pro, which made its debut in China in April of this year. It appears that the GT Neo 3T will make its debut in India as soon as this month. On Realme India's website, the GT Neo 3T support page first debuted in June. It was anticipated that it might make its debut towards the end of June or in the first few days of July. The business didn't even reveal the GT Neo 3T teasers in India till the entire month of July had passed.

The GT Neo 3T will make its debut and go on sale in India in August, according to a recent announcement made by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth through the AskMadhav episode on YouTube. The Realme GT Neo 3T will be offered in three different configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black are just a few of the colours that will be offered.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The 6.62-inch AMOLED screen of the Realme GT Neo 3T features Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and Snapdragon 870 platform. The device has Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 OS. The gadget has a front-facing 16MP camera. A 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all located on its back panel. It sports a 5,000mAh battery with 80W rapid charging capability. It looks like it will compete in India with devices like the OPPO Reno 8 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and POCO F4 5G. As a result, it is anticipated to enter the market with a starting price of less than Rs 30,000 (about $380).

