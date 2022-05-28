Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Officially Confirmed by the Brand

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Realme is apparently working on a new smartphone called the Realme GT Neo 3T. It will be the second smartphone in the Neo 3 series as the company recently introduced its Realme GT Neo 3 handset. Now in a new development, Realme has officially confirmed the arrival of the Realme GT Neo 3T. Realme has confirmed the launch directly via its global Twitter handle. Let’s find out more.

Details on Realme GT Neo 3T

The global Twitter handle of the company confirmed that there will be three models in the third-gen GT Neo series. Out of the three, one will be the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T and the other two are Realme GT Neo with 80W charging and the Realme GT Neo 150W charging. The Realme GT Neo 3T was recently spotted at the NBTC certification site revealing some of the details. It is speculated that the Realme GT Neo3T will be a rebadged version of the Realme Q5 Pro launched in China last month.

If it is true, then the device will arrive with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The display of the device will likely feature 1300nits of brightness, a 5000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Realme GT Neo3T will operate on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The NBTC certification has confirmed that the device will be 5G enabled. The smartphone will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera with a 4cm focal length. The front of the smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The NBTC certification site reveals that the Realme phone with the RMX3371 model number will be debuting with the Realme GT Neo 3T name. The device has also been previously spotted at known certification sites such as BIS (India) and TKDN (Indonesia).