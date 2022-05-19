Realme GT Neo3T Arriving in India in June – Here’s What We Know

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Realme is apparently working on a new smartphone called the Realme GT Neo3T. The smartphone was spotted last week at the NBTC certification site revealing some of the details. The Realme GT Neo3T will come as a successor to the Realme GT Neo2T which was launched last year with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now in a new development, known tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared a tweet in which he has stated that the device will arrive in India next month which is June.

Realme GT Neo3T Specs

Realme is yet to reveal details about the specifications of the Realme GT Neo3T smartphone along with its launch date and pricing, however, we have a few details regarding the device. It is speculated that the Realme GT Neo3T will be a rebadged version of the Realme Q5 Pro launched in China last month. If it is true, then the device will arrive with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution.

The display of the device will likely feature 1300nits of brightness, a 5000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Realme GT Neo3T will operate on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The NBTC certification has confirmed that the device will be 5G enabled. The smartphone will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera with a 4cm focal length. The front of the smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The NBTC certification site reveals that the Realme phone with the RMX3371 model number will be debuting with the Realme GT Neo 3T name. The device has also been previously spotted at known certification sites such as BIS (India) and TKDN (Indonesia).