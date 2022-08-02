iPhone 14 Series Will Use Same Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights

  • The new iPhone 14 series will be launch around September.
  • LTPS backplanes will be used in the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.
  • The displays for all four iPhone 14 models will be supplied by Samsung.

iPhone 14 Series

Around September, Apple is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 14 series, the next generation of iPhones. This time, we anticipate the vanilla iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to make their debuts at the launch event. The sort of panels that will be used on each of the models has now been revealed by a new story from The Elec, which confirms that the vanilla and Max models won't be getting the ProMotion display (Apple's marketing name for high refresh rate). The iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch) will have LTPS backplanes. The M11 material set will be used to create them. The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra display panels are currently being made using a proprietary material set.

Both the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an LTPO display plane with ProMotion. Samsung's M12 material set will be used to construct the new panel. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the first devices to utilise this material set for the display screen of a smartphone. The rumour states that Samsung will supply the displays for all four iPhone 14 variations. Samsung is said to have received an order for 80 million panels. The production of screens for both the entry-level iPhone 14 and the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max is another way that LG will assist. They will be produced using the RS-L material set.

Reported By

