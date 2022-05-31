Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reported to Launch Soon in India

Samsung is all set to launch its new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India very soon. The smartphone is expected to debut in August. As revealed by the tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile SoC yet. Let’s take a look at the upcoming foldable smartphone specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications (Expected)

As tipped by Brar, Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August. The device is expected to have a foldable display with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. It might have a 6.2-inch AMOLED display on the outside. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB and 16GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of internal storage. The 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC chipset improves the GPU and CPU of the device by 10% and increases its efficiency by 30%.

The smartphone could be backed by a 4400mAh battery unit with support for 25W wired fast charging. Note that the users are likely not going to get a charger along with the box. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to support 15W of wireless charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging.

The unique feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its folding display which is expected to have a 16MP under-screen camera. At the centre, on the top of the device, there could be a hole-punch cut-out for a 10MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.

This time, the smartphone is expected to have a minor design upgrade. The device might feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 12MP camera which provides three times optical zoom.