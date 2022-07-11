Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition Unveiled by the Company

Realme hosted a launch conference to introduce the Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition. Vice President, President of China, and president of Global Marketing of Realme, Xu Qi, unveiled a new white colour option for the company’s main product. Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition- Iceland is the official name for the colour option. He continued, “Realme will stake a claim for the greatest white smartphone texture.” Let’s discover more about the new features and specifications.

Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 2412x1080p 120Hz AMOLED display, 100W fast charging. Talking about the camera specifications the device has a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls and a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, the Realme GT2 Master explorer Edition-Iceland has all the bells and whistles.

Additionally, a 100W GaN charging head is also included in the gadget, which is known for being compact and better at transferring heat. It has a 5000mAh internal battery unit and supports 100W quick charging. It is noteworthy that the smartphone can charge from zero to one hundred percent in just 25 minutes.

Not only that, but when this product launches it will be the first smartphone from the company to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and LPDDR5x RAM. Additionally, according to the most recent reports, the gadget would include the brand-new Pixelworks X7 independent graphics chip.

The smartphone has several other features including a wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, stereo speakers and a USB Type-C 2.0. Not only that the smartphone comes in four colour configurations including Gray, White, Aurora, and Apricot. Additionally, the gadget has a compass, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and optical fingerprint reader (behind the display).