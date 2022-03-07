Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card All Benefits Listed in Simple Points

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator and Axis Bank, a leading banking institution have together launched a co-branded credit card for the Indian market. The name of the new card is ‘Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card’ and it comes with exclusive benefits for the 340 million customers of Bharti Airtel. There will be a plethora of benefits associated with this card such as Buy Now Pay Later offerings, pre-approved instant loans, and more. Mentioned below are all the benefits that you will get from the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Benefits

These are the benefits that Airtel Axis Bank Credit card customers will get.

a) 25% cashback on any Airtel DTH or Mobile recharge, Airtel Xstream Fiber or Airtel Black payments.

b) 10% cashback on spending with the following merchants — Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket.

c) 10% cashback on Electricity/Water bill/Gas payments via Airtel Thanks app.

d) 1% cashback on all the other spends.

e) Amazon e-voucher worth Rs 500 on card activation within 30 days of issuance.

How Can Apply and How to Apply?

All the eligible customers can apply for the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card through the Airtel Thanks app.

Further, to extend the partnership, Axis Bank will be leveraging Bharti Airtel’s suite of digital services such as Airtel IQ which spans video, streaming, voice, virtual contact center solutions and call masking services or enhancing digital capabilities. Further, a joint release said that both the companies will also be collaborating across Data Center and Cloud services in the future. This should prove to be a meaningful partnership for both Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank as both the companies will get to expand their customer base through this move.

Bharti Airtel is the only telecom operator right now to offer a co-branded credit card to its customers. Customers who are not affiliated with Airtel won’t be able to get this card from the company.