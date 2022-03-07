ACT Upgrades Broadband Plans for No Additional Cost

ACT Fibernet, a leading fiber internet service provider (ISP) in the country, has upgraded its broadband plans for no additional cost to the users. In a statement, the company said that these upgraded plans are meant to foster greater connectivity, stronger access, and superior speed for its people living in Chennai. Note that these upgraded plans are only available in Chennai. Regardless, it is worth looking at what Chennai users are going to get from ACT now.

ACT Broadband Plans Which Were Recently Upgraded

ACT offers a total of seven broadband plans to the users living in Chennai. Out of these seven plans, the company has upgraded six plans for the users. The first plan to receive the upgrade is the ACT Basic which comes for Rs 820 and offers 75 Mbps of speed. After the upgrade, the speed benefit has been upgraded to 100 Mbps for the same plan. You can see the rest of the plans in the below table.

Note that none of the plans got a bump in the data benefits. All of the broadband plans except ACT Giga are going to see their speeds going higher. This is definitely a positive surprise for customers of the ISP living in Chennai. Note that the prices mentioned here don’t include 18% tax. The final bill that you will receive from the company will be 18% more than what is mentioned in the table above.

None of the existing subscribers have to pay anything extra for the additional speed. The company also offers additional benefits with its broadband plans to the users. All of the internet plans except the 400 Mbps and 1000 Mbps plans from ACT come with 3.3TB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, while the 400 Mbps and 1000 Mbps plans come with 5TB of monthly data.

To get a new connection from ACT in Chennai, you can reach out to the company’s customer care team.