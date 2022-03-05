Google Should Take Advantage of Mature Indian Market With Pixel Devices

To no one’s surprise, Google’s flagship smartphone series — Pixel 6, didn’t launch in India. The search engine giant has cleared its strategy of focusing only on the mid-range smartphone segment in the sub-continent country. When the Chinese companies are selling their flagship smartphones successfully in the super-premium range in India, it is a little sad to see Google missing out. Google Pixel 6 series in India could have made a lot of noise as it would have given users more options than Chinese companies, Samsung and Apple.

One of the best things about India for any company or business is the market size. Couple that up with the easy financing schemes available today; people are purchasing flagship devices in the super-premium range that they wouldn’t have four years back.

Google Doesn’t Want to Waste Energy Marketing to Indians

The general perception of Pixel devices in India is that they come with seriously good cameras. Further, people know that Pixel smartphones are the ones to get the new Android updates before than smartphones of any other companies do.

Regardless of that, Google doesn’t even seem to be interested in marketing its flagship devices to the people in India. Users are literally buying Pixel 6 series smartphones from third-party vendors, which are not usually the most trusted in the market and overpaying for them.

It clearly marks the demand for flagship Pixel smartphones in India. Rather, what Google is doing is focusing on the mid-range segment, which is already heavily crowded with multiple new smartphones coming in every month.

Google’s smartphone strategy for India is super confusing. The company has the marketing dollars to invest in India. Frankly, it might be possible that Google doesn’t understand the Indian market and doesn’t want to take the risk of losing money. But Indians are generally more accepting of powerful camera flagship devices. If Google steps in India with its flagship Pixel 6 series smartphones, it would certainly give jitters to the Chinese companies.