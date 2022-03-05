Oppo Focused on Growing IoT Products Availability in India

The Chinese consumer electronics brand Oppo is primarily recognized for its wide range of smartphones, however, the company has been constantly expanding its range of products as it offers TWS earbuds, earphones, power banks as well as smart wearables. Some of the latest addition to the company’s portfolio in India was the Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones and Oppo Watch Free. Now a report has revealed information on Oppo’s IoT or smart products lineup for the rest of the year. Let’s find out more.

Oppo’s Roadmap for 2022

The report comes in from MySmartPrice which in collaboration with known tipster Mukul Sharma has provided intel on Oppo’s plan for this year. According to the report, Oppo has plans to launch at least three new TWS products in the country by July this year. It is being speculated that the brand will bring a successor device to its Oppo W31 budget TWS along with the Enco X2 which will succeed Enco X. Enco X2 was unveiled recently and is expected to arrive in India in May or June. Lastly, Oppo is expected to launch Oppo Enco W11 in July 2022.

Talking about the second half of 2022, Oppo is expected to launch more IoT (Internet of Things) products for its consumers which will include the likes of smartwatches, power banks, and more. It is likely that Oppo might bring Oppo Watch 2 as a successor to the Oppo Watch as it has been a while since the company launched a smartwatch in India.

Oppo Enco X2

One of the most anticipated devices to arrive in India is Oppo Enco X2 which was released in China recently. The device came with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and low latency (94ms) dual transmission support. The wearable is powered by an 11mm moving coil driver unit and a secondary 6mmflat diaphragm unit.

In addition to this, Oppo Enco X2 is equipped with the company’s Super DBEE 3.0 that brings in improved sound quality, low-frequency audio, and more. The audio device supports Hi-Res wireless audio and is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance rating for protection against sweat, rain, and dust. Oppo Enco X2 can offer a battery life of up to 5 hours with ANC switched on and about 6.5 hours with it switched off.