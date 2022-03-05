Jio Plans to Offer 5G-as-a-Service With its Cloud-Native “5G Solution in a Box”

India’s leading telecom service provider Reliance Jio is planning to offer 5G-as-a-Service to industries and enterprises. Jio is reportedly working on a compact and scalable ‘Jio 5G Solution in a Box’ which it will use to provide the 5G services to enterprises. The SVP of Jio, Aayush Bhatnagar via his Linkedin social media post on Friday shared that the solution, Jio 5G Hyperlite Stack, has been developed using Jio’s indigenous offering.

More on Jio’s 5G in a Box

The SVP in his post stated that the solution can be deployed on-prem as a pre-packaged core network – complete with indoor and outdoor radio cells fully integrated. Moreover, there will be other options for the edge deployment as well. He added that Jio’s in-premise connectivity solutions will come pre-packaged with the solution for a “seamless experience for the customer”. Talking about the 5G solution box, he stated that this 5G in a box deployment can be governed from the cloud in terms of managed services operations 24×7 (Plan-Build-Deploy-Operate).

The SVP informed that the Jio’s 5G in a box is fully cloud-native and has been created to aid the demands generated by the industry 4.0 use cases. Jio’s 5G in a box solution will also help in bringing down the operating expenditure through operational efficiencies. Jio had earlier announced that it has successfully built a 5G Network Slicing platform that will allow the telco to offer Network Slicing-as-a-Service.

Aayush Bhatnagar informed that the latest platform will come integrated with Jio’s home-grown Cloud Native OSS and BSS. This will help in providing an end-to-end service experience starting right from a customer-facing marketplace of 5G apps. Jio had also recently informed that it has enabled edge computing on its cloud-native 5G network at more than 50 facilities across India. While India waits for the 5G network rollout, the government has given a timeline for May to July 2022 for the auction of the 5G spectrum. This means that we can expect the rollout of services by the private telcos in early 2023.