Redmi Note 11 Has Become Rs 500 More Expensive in India

Just like what has been happening over the last two years with most of the electronics in the market, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, has increased the price of the Redmi Note 11 in India. It hasn’t been long since the smartphone made its debut in the country. The Redmi Note 11 launched in early February this year and arrived in three memory configurations starting at Rs 13,499. Let’s take a look at the new price of the Redmi Note 11 right now.

Redmi Note 11 New Price in India

The Redmi Note 11 made its debut in India for Rs 13,499. The base variant for Rs 13,499 came with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The other two variants with 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB were launched for Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999.

Keeping the price of the two expensive variants unchanged, the price of the Redmi Note 11 base variant has been increased by Rs 500. Thus, its new price has become Rs 13,999. The other two variants will come for the same price of Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999.

The price change is visible on both the official website of Xiaomi and Amazon. The company hasn’t provided any reason for the same.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP wide-angle-sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 13MP sensor at the front. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.