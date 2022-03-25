Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea Best 3GB/Day Daily Data Plans Available in 2022

If you are looking for prepaid plans that are massively data-intensive then 3GB/day daily data plans might be the right choice for you. The three major telecom service providers in the country offer multiple 3GB/day plans that can fulfil your high data requirements. These high-end prepaid packs are suitable for users who are looking to boost up the data in their plans. Mentioned below are all the 3GB/day daily data prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea along with the plan details.

Airtel

When it comes to data-intensive plans, the telecom company offers only a couple of 3GB/day plans none of which is a long-term plan. The telco offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform. Users can also get the prepaid plan from Airtel at a price tag of Rs 699 which offers 3GB of data each day. The validity period on the plan is 56 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers multiple 3GB/day plans starting from as low as Rs 419. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 419 that gives 3GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Jio offers another 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at a cost of Rs 601. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of an additional 6GB of data as well. This plan comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform.

Next on the list is a prepaid plan at the cost of Rs 1,199 and offers 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Lastly, Jio offers a yearlong prepaid plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 4,119 and provides 3GB/day for a validity period of 365 days along with unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day.

Vodafone Idea or Vi

Vi also has multiple prepaid plans that offer 3GB of internet per day and the base 3GB/day pack comes at a price tag of Rs 475 which gives 3GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The next plan on the list is available at a price tag of Rs 699 and has similar benefits as the plan offered by Airtel. For Rs 699 users get 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Lastly, the telco offers two plans that come with access to Disney+ Hotstar. Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB data as well. On the other hand, the telco offers a 3GB per day prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 901. The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day.