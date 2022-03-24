Broadband Plan from Jio and Airtel That Is Similar, Yet Different

When it comes to high-speed broadband plans both Jio and Airtel offer multiple plans for their subscriber. In particular, the 300 Mbps plan from both the ISPs are quite identical or at least it may seem so at the first look as both of them offer quite different perks with the plans. Mentioned below are the 300 Mbps broadband plan offered by Jio and Airtel along with the plan details.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber which is the broadband service offered by Reliance Jio provides an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan that offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities.

The Differences Between the Two Plans

While at first glance it may seem that both service providers offer identical plans with the same pricing, Jio actually has a slight edge over Airtel when it comes to the additional benefits. The 300 Mbps plan from Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year.

On the other hand, Airtel only offers subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its 300 Mbps plan. In addition to this, Jio also provides a free set-top-box(STB) with its broadband plan which is missing in the case of Airtel.