OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Date Announced, What You Should Know

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is all set to unveil its OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in India a couple of months after it arrived in China. The brand has officially announced the launch date of the device to be March 31 via its Twitter account. Moreover, the brand has also confirmed that the specifications of the device will be the same as it was in the Chinese variant. OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be the first flagship from the company in India in 2022.

OnePlus via its Twitter handle shared a post announcing the launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The post read “The specs are already out, what else is there to expect?” and the timings of the event were also shared. OnePlus 10 Pro launch event has been scheduled for March 31 at 7:30 PM IST as shared in the post by OnePlus. Moreover, OnePlus is also going to launch two other devices at the event. Users can expect the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 alongside the flagship smartphone. The specifications of the smartphone will be the same as its Chinese version which is mentioned below.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

As the OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just around the corner and we have details regarding the device as it is already available in China. In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.