DoT and Raipur LSA Organize Awareness Workshop On Electromagnetic Exposure from Mobile Towers

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Raipur License Service Area (LSA) today organized an awareness webinar on “Electromagnetic Exposure from Telecom Towers and Related Public Concerns”. For those unaware, DoT has been running public advocacy programme to make the general public aware of the need for mobile towers and dispel myths regarding the health effects of EMF exposure from mobile towers and the session organized today was a part of the initiative.

The Need for Awareness

The workshop was attended by more than 60 participants which included the likes of the general public, government officials, residents’ welfare associations, students, doctors, telecom service providers, infrastructure providers and other officials. The key speakers at the awareness webinar were Shri Neeresh Sharma, Director (Admin), Chhattisgarh Circle, Madhya Pradesh LSA, Department of Telecommunications, Shri Nilay Saha, Director (C), Chhattisgarh Circle, Madhya Pradesh LSA, Department of Telecommunications, Shri R. K. Garhwal, DDG(C), Chhattisgarh Circle, Madhya Pradesh LSA, Department of Telecommunications and Dr Arun Chougule Senior Professor & HoD of Radiological Physics SMS Medical College & Hospitals, Jaipur.

Shri R. K. Garhwal in his address talked about the need for telecom services in India and pressed on the challenges faced by the stakeholders of the industry. He stated that mobile users now are experiencing improved telecommunication services which includes e-learning through the various online platform, attending classes/ offices from home, OTT services, using mobile phones for various payments and bookings. He added that with an increase in the pace of 5G deployment, it becomes pertinent to install a robust network of telecom infrastructure including mobile towers, small cell, fibre etc.

Shri Nilay Saha spoke about the issue of EMF exposure saying that the government of India has the strictest emission standards for mobile towers in the world. He further informed that DoT continuously monitors the EMF emission levels from towers across India and ensures compliance with emission norms across the country through its field. He also focused on the need to bust the myth around the health effects of Electromagnetic Field Radiation (EMR) exposure.

It is very important that the misconceptions among a section of the state population around the health hazards of EMF radiations should not overshadow the scientific facts. As India plans to lead the telecommunications technology sector across the globe, more towers are required for the realisation of the vision of Gati Shakti and Digital India’s vision of the Government of India.