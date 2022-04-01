OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 in India: Why OnePlus Is a Better Deal

OnePlus yesterday launched its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in India. To recall, Samsung also recently launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones that includes the vanilla Galaxy S22 device. Both the smartphones are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Upon comparison, it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a better performing device than Galaxy S22. Take a look at the comparison below to find out why.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Display

Both OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 offer 120Hz refresh rate support on the display. While the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display screen, Galaxy S22 offers a smaller 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x HDR 10+ display. Both devices offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Chipset and Operating System

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. While Galaxy S22 runs Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 on top, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Both devices offer similar storage configurations, although the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 12GB RAM option whereas Galaxy S22 comes with a maximum of 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Camera On-Paper

OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a significant upgrade over its predecessor when it comes to the camera department as it features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens (150-degree FoV) and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS. Galaxy S22 on the other hand features a triple rear camera setup as well, headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera at the front whereas Galaxy S22 comes with a 10MP camera. While OnePlus seems to have an edge, its partnership with Hasselblad further enhances the imaging capabilities. However, which is better here can’t be decided without reviewing the pictures and videos of both the devices.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Battery and Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging along with support for 50W wireless charging. Galaxy S22 on the other hand only offers a 3700mAh battery backup with a 25W fast charge technology making the OnePlus a clear winner in the case.

As far as pricing is considered, OnePlus 10 Pro comes with two storage options in India

8GB + 128GB = Rs 66,999

12GB+ 256GB = Rs 71,999

The smartphone is available in two colour options – Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

Samsung Galaxy S22 also comes with two storage options in India

8GB + 128GB = Rs 72,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 76,999

The device is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour options.