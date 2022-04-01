Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Officially Teased for India Launch

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is coming to India soon. The smartphone has been teased by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Head. From the teaser, it might have been hinted that Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India on April 12, 2022. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 12 series for the international markets. Thus, we can take a guess at the specifications that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will come with in India as well.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Specifications Expected for India

Note that we are mentioning all the specifications of the device that were launched for the global variant. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to come with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 1500nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate, along with HDR10+ certification. Further, there might be Gorilla Glass Victus on top for additional protection.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor based on Samsung’s 4nm process coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone might run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

In the camera department, users might get to see a triple-camera layout at the rear with a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor, 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, and a 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. There might be a 32MP snapper at the front for selfies.

The global variant of the device comes equipped with a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The price leaks for the smartphone haven’t arrived yet.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will certainly be a device that will give competition to the upcoming flagships in 2022 if it is launched with a competitive price. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which went official in India on March 31, has almost the same specifications as the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. It will be interesting to see which device fares well in the competition.