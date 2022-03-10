Xiaomi 12 Ultra Could Top DXOMARK Again

With the official announcement for Xiaomi 12 series to be launched globally, questions around Xiaomi 12 Ultra are bound to arise. A recent report suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could actually be postponed to the second quarter of 2022 due to some unspecified reasons. Now a new report from a renowned tipster suggests that the device may receive some changes in specifications while the overall design will remain almost the same. Let’s find out more.

New Details on Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The report comes in from Digital Chat Station which had also previously shared some rough sketches of what the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could look like, revealing a large circular camera module positioned in the centre of a segment spanning across the top part of the phone. Three cameras were also visible in the shared image which is most likely going to be a wide-angle main camera, an ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, and finally a periscope telephoto lens.

Moreover, it has been reported that Xiaomi has possibly joined hands with Leica for the development of the camera system of the phone, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it tops DXOMARK once again. As far as the display is considered, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be a 2K OLED display from Samsung with a centre-aligned punch-hole camera. The device is expected to feature fast charge technology with wired charging being 120W and wireless being 50W.

Yesterday, Xiaomi took on its Twitter handle to officially announce the launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi 12 Series will be launched worldwide on March 15 at 20:00 GMT +8 via a virtual event. The series is expected to consist of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. There’s also a slight possibility that the brand might introduce the much-awaited ultra-model of the series at the launch event. Another device that could be a part of the series is the rumoured Xiaomi 12 Lite. There has been no announcement for smartphones launching in India as of now.