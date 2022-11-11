Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Panipat: Areas Where it is Available

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, has launched 5G Plus network services in the city of Panipat, Haryana. This now means that Haryana has also become a 5G state (not entirely, as 5G has launched in one city only). Note that the 'Plus' in Airtel 5G Plus is just a branding effort and doesn't relate to the technical performance of the network in any manner. Panipat has become the ninth city for Airtel to bring 5G in. The telco had earlier announced 5G services for eight cities. At the pace that Airtel is going in, we may see more cities getting 5G as 2022 approaches its end. Apart from Panipat, which is the latest addition to the 5G cities list for Airtel, the other eight cities where Airtel's 5G is available are - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Bengaluru.

Areas in Panipat Where Airtel 5G Plus Network Services are Available

In Panipat, Airtel's 5G networks are currently operational in Bhawna Chowk, Barsat Road, Tehsil Camp, IOCL, Devi Mandir, and a few more locations. More locations of the city will get to experience 5G in the coming weeks until, eventually, the entire city is covered with 5G networks. Airtel's 5G is currently available to customers at no extra cost if they are already consuming the telco's 4G services. Customers just need to have an active Airtel 4G SIM with a 5G-enabled device that supports Airtel's 5G network.

Bharti Airtel demonstrated the power of its 5G networks in the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The telco showed several use cases such as remote healthcare, 5G ambulance, AR and VR, 5G hologram and more powered on its 5G network. Bharti Airtel will only launch 5G tariffs once there are enough 5G users and the 5G coverage is expanded wide enough for the company to be able to justify it.

Airtel has not made it mandatory for users to recharge with a certain prepaid plan to get 5G service access. The telco has not even restricted its 5G networks to an invite-only model like Jio. Airtel users can comfortably get access to its 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks in any part of the country where it has launched, and is available if they own a 5G smartphone.

If you want to check whether your phone is 5G capable or not, you can do it by going to the Airtel Thanks app. The Airtel Thanks app will run a test-like procedure on your phone, after which it will tell you whether you are in a 5G city or not and whether your device supports 5G or not.