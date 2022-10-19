5G Expansion in India: Over 200 Cities will Get 5G by this Time

More Indian cities are anticipated to receive 5G services in the months to come. 5G services were launched earlier this month in fewer cities. By March 2023, at least 4 cities in Odisha will have 5G, according to Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A government official has stated that it will be fully accessible throughout the state by the end of the next year. By the end of next year, over 80% of the state will have access to 5G services in the first phase, which would see four to five cities in Odisha receive the service by March 2023.

Further Details About the Launch of 5G Services

In the beginning, Reliance Jio is only providing 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. On the other side, Airtel succeeded in expanding the 5G rollout to other cities. These include Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore. The telcos did state that as other cities become 5G ready, they will roll out support for 5G there.

According to reports, 5G would have a maximum data transfer speed of up to 20 Gbps or more than 100 Mbps. In comparison, 4G offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In our tests at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event, Airtel 5G provided us with download speeds of 1.8 Gbps and upload speeds of more than 100 Mbps.

The government, according to Vaishnaw, intends to spread 5G services to more towns and rural areas when it covers more than 200 cities by March of next year. Presently the names of these cities are unknown. 13 large cities would receive 5G first, according to an earlier statement from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). But it didn't go like that.

The 5G services offered by Vodafone Idea are still unknown. Due to the telcos' ongoing 5G testing across India, none of the firms has yet disclosed the prices for their 5G plans; hence they are all presently providing the newest network for free.