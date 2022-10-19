India’s Rank Falls Further in Median Mobile and Broadband Download Speeds: Ookla

India has again fallen in the global rank for offering the best median mobile and broadband download speeds. Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and insights, has released an updated report for the month of September 2022. Ookla's data suggests that India fell one spot in the global rank for delivering the best median mobile speeds, from 117th rank in August to 118th rank in September 2022. However, at the same time, the median download speeds have actually improved for mobile users in India. The median mobile speed went up from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September 2022.

India Fell on the Median Fixed Broadband Speed List as Well

As per Ookla, globally, India's rank went down by one position in delivering the best median fixed broadband speeds from 78th in August to 79th in September 2022. Overall, fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 48.29 in August to 48.59 Mbps in September.

According to the September Speedtest Global Index, Kosovo registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 42 spots globally, with Norway sustaining its rank as number 1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Madagascar registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 14 spots, with Chile at rank number 1 in overall global fixed median speeds.