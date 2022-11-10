iPhone Users in India Can Activate 5G: Here’s How

iPhone users in India have been waiting for 5G services from Jio and Airtel. Reliance Jio and Airtel launched his 5G service in some cities a few weeks ago. With the exception of the iPhone, most 5G-capable smartphones have received updates from their manufacturers to keep 5G services running smoothly. Apple has finally joined the bandwagon and released the iOS 16.2 update for beta users.

iOS 16.2 beta is rolling out for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models. So beta users can use 5G on their phones with these iPhone models in India. Please note that the update will be rolled out gradually to eligible subscribers of the iOS 16 Beta software program. As such, it may take some users longer to get the update. If you have one of the eligible iPhone models and are in the eligible iOS 16 beta software program, here's how to get 5G on your iPhone.

How to enable 5G on iPhone

If you are already in the beta program, first check to see if the latest beta software update is available. Tap Software Updates to check for available updates.

If an update is available, click Download to install it. Before installing beta on iOS, we recommend backing up all data and files to prevent users from losing personal data. Also, you should be aware that beta updates contain bugs, so we recommend that you do not install iOS updates on your primary device. Also, if you do so, do so at your own risk. To join the Beat program:

Visit beta.apple.com/profile on your iPhone.

Download and install the configuration profile.

Go to Settings and enable the profile. Go to General > VPN & Device Management and tap iOS 16 Beta.

The beta is now available in the Settings app under General > Software Update.

Joining the iOS 16 beta software program will allow you to connect to 5G networks when they become available in your region. To check and connect to a 5G network:

Go to Settings > Cellular data > Cellular data options > Voice & data and select 5G. Enabling the setting will allow you to use 5G on your iPhone.