Lava Blaze 5G First Availability Date Confirmed: Details

Lava Blaze 5G will be available in India from November 15th. The smartphone powered by the 7nm SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 was launched in India earlier this week.

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G will be available in India from November 15th. The smartphone powered by the 7nm SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 was launched in India earlier this week. The Blaze 5G has triple rear cameras and runs Android 12. The Lava Blaze 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time and up to 25 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset is available through Amazon's e-commerce platform. The Lava Blaze 5G will officially launch via Amazon on November 15th at noon. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999, but it can be reduced to Rs 9,999 as a release date special. The smartphone is available in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. The Lava Blaze 5G was first unveiled by Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav at the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) in October.

Lava Blaze 5G Specs

Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.51" HD IPS display (720 x 1600) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is powered by a 7nm SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 and runs Android 12. 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with virtually expandable RAM up to 7GB. The Lava's Blaze 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP front camera. Lava's handset has a fingerprint sensor on the side and supports Face Unlock for authentication.

Lava has equipped the Blaze 5G with a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is said to offer up to 50 hours of talk time and up to 25 days of standby time on a single charge.

