Airtel Xstream Box Offers all this for Rs 1500

Bharti Airtel has a very popular and prominent DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm called Airtel Digital TV. Through Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel offers customers a variety of STBs (Set-Top Boxes). The smartest STB that you can get from Airtel Digital TV is the Xstream Box. Airtel's Xstream Box is an Android-powered STB which allows users to get the best of OTT (over-the-top) content at the highest resolutions. Airtel says that 4K content is supported by the STB, which means that watching anything can be an elevated experience on this.

Airtel Xstream Box Current Price

You can make it out from the headline or the title itself that the Airtel Xstream Box is available for Rs 1,500. Its price has been reduced from Rs 2650 to Rs 1500. This is a great offer for customers who want to get their hands on a Smart STB, especially when they have an old-generation TV which is not powered by Android TV OS. Through the Xstream Box, users can basically convert their old TV into a Smart TV to watch OTT content whenever they want. Let's look at some of the noteworthy features of the STB.

Airtel Xstream Box Features

The Airtel Xstream Box comes powered by the Android TV OS and offers users access to over 5000+ apps on the Google Play Store. There's also an Airtel Xstream app included through which users can watch OTT content from different platforms with a single login. The remote that comes with the Xstream Box is smart as well and supports voice commands because of the integration of Google Assistant.

As mentioned above, the Xstream Box enables users to watch content in 4K quality. Users can watch both linear TV or satellite TV and OTT content with the help of Xstream Box. The Xstream Box also enables users to leverage Chromecast built-in inside the STB to stream content directly on the TV from their smartphones.