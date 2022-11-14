Nothing Phone 1 Users Can Get a Discount of Rs 1000 on Nothing Ear Stick

Nothing Ear Stick can be bought from Flipkart via the Flipkart Axis Bank card, which will offer you up to 5% cash back on the transaction. There are no other bank offers on the product. So the only major discount that users get on the Nothing Ear Stick is Rs 1000, but that, too, is not available for everyone. 

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing, a relatively new consumer electronics brand, recently launched the Nothing Ear Stick. It is a new TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphone from the company. But it is also quite expensive. The Nothing Ear Stick is priced at Rs 8499. It is an earphone that is meant for consumers who are looking to get a fresh-looking pair of earphones with a decent performance. However, there's a special discount of Rs 1,000 on the product if you are a Nothing Phone 1 user. In case you have already bought a Nothing Phone 1 from your Flipkart account, then the price of the Nothing Ear Stick on your Flipkart account will appear with a discount of Rs 1,000. This means the price will effectively come down to Rs 7499 for the Nothing Ear Stick.

Nothing Ear Stick Bank Offers

Nothing Ear Stick can be bought from Flipkart via the Flipkart Axis Bank card, which will offer you up to 5% cash back on the transaction. There are no other bank offers on the product. So the only major discount that users get on the Nothing Ear Stick is Rs 1000, but that, too, is not available for everyone.

Note that we have not tested the product yet and don't recommend it to customers without checking reviews and testing it out themselves. At the time of writing, the product is out of stock on Flipkart. The Nothing Ear Stick is exclusively available on the platform of Flipkart. It has seven days replacement policy. But that's all about it.

With the Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing has again tried a decent thing to deliver something new to the customers. It could be an interesting product if it suits you.

In case you want to get a Nothing Phone 1, that can also be bought via the official website or the mobile app of Flipkart.

