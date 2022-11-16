Top TV Shows and Movies to Watch On OTT This Week

Here is a fast summary of a few films and television shows that are worth seeing from the previous week, which ran from November 7 to November 12, 2022:

1. Rorschach (Malayalam - Disney+ Hotstar)

Rorschach's relationship to the movie is confined to the physical mask worn by a killer in it, despite the fact that the title may make one think of the DC character. The psychological thriller, which was widely praised when it was released in theatres in October, centres on the revenge plot of the primary character Luke Antony (Mammootty). Nissam Basheer directed the motion picture.

2. Mei Hoom Moosa (Malayalam - Zee 5)

Mei Hoom Moosa, a Jibu Jacob-directed film, tells the tale of a presumed-dead Indian army commander who, after spending 19 years in a Pakistani prison, returns to his village. What makes up the remainder of this film is how Suresh Gopi's Lance Naik Muhammad Moosa attempts to restore his identity and comes to terms with what he has missed for nearly two decades.

3. Monica O My Darling (Hindi - Netflix)

A robotics expert becomes involved in a homicidal conspiracy as a passionate relationship takes an unexpected turn in Monica O My Darling, a neo-noir crime comedy starring Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. Vasan Bala is the director of the film, which is based on the 1989 Japanese novel Heart of Brutus (Burutasu No Shinzou in Japanese) by mystery master Keigo Higashino.

4. Breathe into the Shadows 2 (Hindi - Amazon Prime Video)

Abhishek Bachchan reprises his role as Dr Avinash Sabharwal, also known as J, in the second instalment of the acclaimed and star-studded television series Breathe into the Shadows. J is a criminal with numerous personalities who commits horrible murders. Season 2 follows the fallout from this revelation and features newcomers Naveen Kasturia as well as returning actors Nithya Menen (as Abha Sabharwal), Saiyami Kher, and Amit Sadh.

5. Sinam (Tamil - Netflix)

This cop-thriller starring Arun Vijay was praised for being a passable whodunit when it debuted in theatres in September. Sinam, directed by GNR Kumaravelan, tells the tale of a brash policeman who solves the case of his wife's disappearance and brings the perpetrators to justice.

6. Guru Shishyaaru (Kannada - Zee 5)

Guru Shishyyaaru, a historical sports drama starring Sharan and Nishvika Naidu, was hailed as a must-see upon its theatrical debut back in September. The narrative of a national-level Kho Kho champion who reluctantly accepts a position as a physical education teacher and unintentionally aids the community of the school in a land crisis is told in the 1995 film.

7. Falling For Christmas (English - Netflix)

The Lindsay Lohan starer Falling For Christmas, whose title suggests it is centred around the American holiday, is one of the new movies out this week. A newly engaged heiress who suffers from amnesia and a skiing accident in the days before Christmas stars in this romantic comedy. She is taken in by a lodge owner and his daughter, and now she must decide between her past and present.

8. The Crown Season 5 (English - Netflix)

The Crown is a well-liked drama series, and Season 5 was the one everyone was watching because of how many real-life scandals it covered. The television show is a fictionalized account of the late Queen Elizabeth II's and her immediate family's lives. The highly controversial 1990s of the British royal family, which at the time also featured the late Princess Diana, is covered in a total of 10 episodes of The Crown Season 5.