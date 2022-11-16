Jio Users, Look at These Disney+ Hotstar Options From Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Telcos in competition offer different OTT benefits for users to enjoy and consume the Data that comes with the plan/pack subscribed. Now that Reliance Jio has removed Disney+ Hotstar benefits from its prepaid offerings, we have only two private telcos left to understand the Disney+ Hotstar bundling scenario. In this analysis, let's look at the plans in which Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are currently offering Disney+ Hotstar Benefits.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check it Out

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans/Packs with Disney+ Hotstar Benefits

Airtel is currently offering Disney+Hotstar Benefits only on two of its prepaid offerings. Plans Rs 499 and Rs 3359 plans offer Disney+Hotstar benefits with 3 Months and 1 Year validity, respectively.

Sl. No Plan/Pack MRP Validity Data OTT Comments 1 499 28 2GB/Day 3 Months Disney + Hotstar Mobile Cricket Pack 2 3359 365 2.5GB/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile + Amazon Prime Mobile Edition 1 Year Cricket Pack

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check Out

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans/Packs with Disney+ Hotstar Benefits

Vodafone Idea is currently offering Disney+Hotstar Benefits on seven of its prepaid offerings.

Vodafone Idea re-introduced the Diwali Offer 2022 (October 18 - October 31) with Extra Data Benefits for the same three plans under Vi Hero Unlimited Extra Data Offer (November 15 - November 30). Vodafone Idea also added No-Cost EMI on Vi app facility for its Rs 3,099 Yearly Plan.

All the plans, including Data only packs, that offer Disney+ Hotstar OTT benefits are listed below:

Sl. No Plan/Pack MRP Validity Data OTT Comments 1 151 30 8GB 3 Months Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription No Service Validity. 2 399 28 2.5GB/Day 3 Months Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription Vi Hero Unlimited. 3 499 28 2GB/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription Vi Hero Unlimited. 4 601 28 3GB/Day + 16 GB Extra 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription. Vi Hero Unlimited. 5 901 70 3GB/Day + 48 GB Extra 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription. Vi Hero Unlimited. 6 1066 84 2GB/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription Vi Hero Unlimited. 7 3099 365 2GB/Day + 75 GB Extra 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription Vi Hero Unlimited and No Cost EMI. Extra Data offer valid from November 15 to November 30.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Complete List of Prepaid Plans: Check it

Data pack Rs 151 and plan Rs 399 are the only two options with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription benefits for 3 Months. The rest of the plans, tabulated above, offer a one-year Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription benefit. All the plans tabulated above come with their respective Data, Voice, SMS and other benefits.

Conclusion:

Airtel has two plans that offer Disney+Hotstar Benefit as of now.

Jio has removed plans that offer Disney + Hotstar Benefits.

Vodafone has seven plans that offer Disney+Hotstar Benefits.

Removing a plan benefit component such as OTT can be considered a hike as the benefits no longer come bundled with the plans. We need to wait and watch if this move by telcos can be considered as tariff correction or if more surprises with many benefits are on the future plans of any telco.