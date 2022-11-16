Jio Brings Exclusive IR Packs for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, has brought exclusive international roaming (IR) packs for customers who are going to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. These plans are meant for consumers to be able to seamlessly communicate when they are in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia. There are a total of five prepaid plans that Jio has introduced. Let's take a look at these plans that Jio customers in India can utilise when they travel abroad for the FIFA world cup.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs for Users Going to Watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

There are two kinds of plans - one which bundles voice, data and SMS benefits, and the other one is just for data loading. Let's take a look at the data-only plans first. The first plan will come for Rs 1122 and will have a validity of 5 days and will offer 1GB of data. The second data-only plan will come for Rs 5122 and will offer 5GB of data with a validity of 21 days.

Now let's take a look at the plans which offer all voice, data, and SMS. The first plan on this list is the Rs 1599 plan, which comes with a validity of 15 days and offers 1GB of data along with 150 minutes of local voice calling + home voice calling and 100 SMS (for the three countries mentioned above).

The second plan would come for Rs 3999 and offer users 3GB of data for 30 days along with 250 minutes of local and home voice calling and 100 SMS (it will also work in three countries).

Lastly, you can go for the Rs 6799 plan, with which you will get 5GB of data, 500 minutes of local and home voice calling and 100 SMS (this plan will work in three countries as well).

These are the IR packs you can go for if you are planning to watch the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.