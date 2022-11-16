New OTT Shows and Movies Arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this Month

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa Claus after appearing in the 1994 film The Santa Clause, which has two follow-ups: The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the upcoming limited series The Santa Clauses, which will premiere on November 16.

Everyone has a "kind" of entertainment that they prefer, one that can instantly make a bad day better. And, with Christmas approaching, new titles themed around the holiday season, such as The Santa Clauses and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, are making their way to OTT.

Here are five titles that will be available this month on Disney+ Hotstar.

1. The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa Claus after appearing in the 1994 film The Santa Clause, which has two follow-ups: The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the upcoming limited series The Santa Clauses, which will premiere on November 16.

2. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

Jeff Malmberg directed the documentary about the world's most famous mouse, Mickey. The documentary will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 18, just as the mouse approaches his 100th birthday.

The documentary will emphasize the cultural impact that Mickey Mouse's persona has had throughout the years. It will also delve into the character's controversies.

3. Disenchanted

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are ready to reprise their magical adventure in the sequel to the critically acclaimed film Enchanted. The latest movie, Disenchanted, is scheduled for release on November 24. Adam Shankman is the film's director.

4. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is slated for release on November 25, is the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Star-Lord will be portrayed in the movie by Chris Pratt, Drax by Dave Bautista, and Nebula and Mantis, respectively, by Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Bradley Cooper portrays Rocket, and Vin Diesel plays Groot.

5. Willow Season 1

On November 30, Willow's debut season, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. A group of heroes go on a perilous mission in Willow, which is based on the 1988 movie of the same name. They confront their inner demons during their quest and then take the necessary action to save their world.

