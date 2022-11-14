Children’s Movies to Watch on OTT Platforms

Watch shows and movies that will entertain you and teach you something at the same time this Children's Day. Here is a collection of Netflix original series that families and children may watch together to celebrate the day.

1. Mighty Little Bheem

Mighty Little Bheem, Rajiiv Chilaka's first Indian animated series on Netflix, tells the tale of a young boy named Little Bheem, who is kind yet incredibly strong, and his mischievous escapades in a small Indian town. India's rich culture and customs are brought to life in the presentation, including its monuments, extensive heritage, performing arts, rituals, and festivals.

2. Chillar Party

The touching friendship between a group of kids and a stray dog is depicted in the film, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl. The children are motivated by their love for the canine companion after meeting an orphaned youngster and his dog to fight against the evil authorities who want to eliminate all stray animals from the city.

3. CoComelon

In the educational musical series CoComelon, starring Ava Madison Gray, Kristen Princiotta, and Hannah Ann, a little child named JJ instructs young viewers about the alphabet, numbers, animal noises, and more while amusing the whole family with nursery rhymes.

4. The Sea Beast

The exciting movie, which stars Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, and Jared Harris, is made by Academy Award-winning director Chris Williams. The main characters of the movie are a young girl and a well-known sea monster hunter who set out on a thrilling expedition into uncharted areas and change the course of history.

5. Akbar Birbal

The legendary stories of Akbar and Birbal are brought to life on film under the direction of Nitin Vijay Supekar, demonstrating how Birbal employs his wisdom and foresight to provide justice to those who visit the emperor's court. The children are taken on a journey of joy and wisdom by the presentation.

6. Ada Twist, Scientist

This animated children's series, produced by Chris Nee and based on the books by Andrea Beaty, is all about Ada Twist, a young scientist who wants to find out how science, friendship, and teamwork can be used to assist others.

7. Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah

The popular television program Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah served as inspiration for the production, which centers its narrative around Tapu and his sena. The inhabitants of Gokuldham Society experience a variety of disasters and adventures, navigating life's ups and downs and overcoming their challenges together. Asit Kumarr Modi conceived the program, while Santosh Narayan Padnekar is the show's director.

8. My Little Pony: A New Generation

My Little Pony: A New Generation, a fantasy comedy movie directed by Robert Cullen and José Ucha, has Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, and Liza Koshy as the key characters. As Equestria has lost its enchantment, the plot centers on Sunny, an Earth pony, and her friends, who are unicorns and pegasi. Sunny and her companions are eager to discover a way to restore beauty and harmony to their planet.

8. Brain Child

Adam "Tex" Davi is the creator of the educational series Brainchild, which uses engaging visual aids, knowledgeable commentary, and interesting facts to teach children about scientific ideas including gravity, the senses, neurology, and marine biology.

9. Toolsidas Junior

The tragic story of Toolsidas, who loses a devastating game of snooker in Kolkata, is told in the movie Toolsidas Junior, starring Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor. Toolsidas Jr. decides to take up the challenge of finishing his father's unfinished task by facing his main opponent in the next chapter of the story.

10. Man Vs Bee

An entrepreneur employs a homeless, unemployed man to maintain her property. However, when he tries to do so while being pursued by an evil bee, things go tragically wrong. It is a comedy sitcom with Rowan Atkinson, Pino Maiello, and Claudey Blakely as the key characters. It was created by Rowan Atkinson and Will Davies.