iPhone 15 Ultra Will be the Most Expensive iPhone Ever: Check Expected Cost

Apple just launched the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but there are already leaks about the next-generation iPhone. Next year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an Ultra version of the iPhone 15 (called the iPhone 15 Ultra). It can also replace the Pro Max variant of the iPhone. Apple recently started using the Ultra moniker for its most ridiculous devices. The Ultra name has been added to the most powerful chipset ever (M1 Ultra) and a smartwatch called Apple Watch Ultra.

According to a tweet from industry insider LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be "significantly more expensive to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max." Tweets mean that the iPhone 15 Ultra could cost over $1,099 or Rs 1,39,900 in India. In India, you can start well over Rs 1.5 lakh. For example, the Apple Watch Ultra costs almost twice as much as the base variant of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs start at Rs 1.39 lakh in India. The 1TB storage variant brings it up to Rs 1.89 lakh.

How does Apple justify the price?

All iPhone Pro Max models, the top-of-the-line iPhones today, are the same build as the rest. Apple will probably start using different materials for the iPhone 15 Ultra than they did for the Apple Watch Ultra.

In this case, the iPhone 15 Ultra may have a titanium construction for added durability. Otherwise, the phone can maintain a 6.7-inch screen size with the Dynamic Island notch. Apple is also rumoured to add a periscope lens to the iPhone 15's telephoto camera to improve optical zoom capabilities. A leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra may support 6x optical zoom, increasing competition between Samsung and Google.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra's next-generation Bionic chipset may offer more performance or graphics cores. Apple will continue to use Qualcomm's high-end modems to enable 5G capabilities. Finally, the iPhone 15 Ultra could have the biggest battery of any iPhone ever, as we saw with the Apple Watch Ultra.