Oppo A1 Pro is Coming Soon: Launch Date and Details

The Oppo A1 Pro launch date is set for November 16 in China, the company confirmed on Monday. The Oppo A1 Pro is said to have an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Equipped with a dual rear camera with a primary sensor of 108 million pixels. The upcoming handset will be presented with a 2.32mm bezel perforated display design. The Oppo A1 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Oppo has officially confirmed through its Weibo handle that the Oppo A1 Pro will launch on November 16th. The kick-off event will begin at 6:00 PM (3:30 PM IST). The smartphone brand has also shared several posters on its Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design of the smartphone and hinting at its specifications.

As previously mentioned, the poster suggests that the Oppo A1 Pro will feature a dual rear camera unit with a 108MP main sensor. Seen on its curved display panel with a perforated cutout for the selfie camera, the Oppo A1 Pro sports an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and narrow 2.32mm bezels.

A recent leak suggested that the Oppo A1 Pro will have a 6.7-inch Full HD display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and is said to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is believed to come as a rebranded version of the yet-to-be-announced Oppo A98. It was previously listed on its TENAA certification page under model number PHQ110. The Oppo A1 Pro is said to have a 2-megapixel secondary rear sensor and a 16MP sensor for selfies. It can be backed up with a 700mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It will feature a dual speaker setup with a 200% "super volume" feature.