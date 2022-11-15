BSNL to Remove these Three Broadband Plans Today

BSNL will discontinue two of its Rs 275 broadband plans today. On its website, BSNL has said that both the Rs 275 Bharat Fibre plans will be discontinued on November 15, i.e., today. Both the Rs 275 broadband plans offer 3.3TB of monthly data post, and the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. Further, a free voice calling connection is included with both plans.

  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) runs its fiber broadband services through BSNL Bharat Fibre.
  BSNL Bharat Fibre is going to discontinue three of its broadband plans.
  The special thing about these plans is that all of them came for a limited time only under a special occasion.

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) runs its fiber broadband services through BSNL Bharat Fibre. If you are interested in getting the services of BSNL Bharat Fibre or are an existing customer who wants to subscribe to a value plan, then read this carefully. Today, BSNL Bharat Fibre is going to discontinue three of its broadband plans. The special thing about these plans is that all of them came for a limited time only under a special occasion. If you don't recharge with these plans today, you might never be able to get them. Let's take a look at the three BSNL broadband plans that won't stay on offer after today.

BSNL Rs 275 Plans and the Rs 775 Plan

BSNL will discontinue two of its Rs 275 broadband plans today. On its website, BSNL has said that both the Rs 275 Bharat Fibre plans will be discontinued on November 15, i.e., today. Both the Rs 275 broadband plans offer 3.3TB of monthly data post, and the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. Further, a free voice calling connection is included with both plans.

The difference between the two Rs 275 broadband plans is that one comes with 30 Mbps of speed, and another comes with 60 Mbps of speed. Both will come with a service validity of 75 days.

The next plan on the list that is scheduled to be taken off the broadband offerings of BSNL is the Rs 775 plan. This plan comes with 2TB of monthly data. Post the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps. The Rs 775 plan also offers 75 days of service validity along with 150 Mbps speed and several OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits include Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV. There's also a discount of Rs 500 on the first month's rent, which is an added bonus for the users.

