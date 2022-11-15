Delhi Users Get Best Mobile and Fixed Broadband Download Experience: Ookla

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Users in New Delhi got a median download speed of 14.99 Mbps and a median fixed broadband download speed of 63.20 Mbps. In the top cities list of Ookla, only Delhi and Mumbai made it for the month of September 2022. In Mumbai, users got a median mobile download speed of 12.29 Mbps and a median fixed broadband download speed of 43.56 Mbps. None of the other cities from the nation made it to the list. 

Highlights

  • Users in New Delhi, the capital city of India, are getting the fastest median download speeds on their mobiles and fixed broadband connections.
  • The data comes from network insights and intelligence company Ookla.
  • In the median mobile download speeds, Delhi stood at the 143rd position, while Mumbai stood at the 152nd position.

Follow Us

DelhiUsers in New Delhi, the capital city of India, are getting the fastest median download speeds on their mobiles and fixed broadband connections. The mobile network service providers and internet service providers (ISPs) in Delhi are doing something right and better than what they are doing in the rest of the nation to deliver the fastest speeds in the capital city. The data comes from network insights and intelligence company Ookla. According to the Median Speeds September 2022 data published by Ookla, among the Indian cities, Delhi offered the fastest median mobile download and fixed broadband speeds to consumers.

Users in New Delhi got a median download speed of 14.99 Mbps and a median fixed broadband download speed of 63.20 Mbps. In the top cities list of Ookla, only Delhi and Mumbai made it for the month of September 2022. In Mumbai, users got a median mobile download speed of 12.29 Mbps and a median fixed broadband download speed of 43.56 Mbps. None of the other cities from the nation made it to the list.

In the median mobile download speeds globally, Delhi stood at the 143rd position, while Mumbai stood at the 152nd position. At the same time, in the fixed-broadband speeds department, Delhi stood at 84th rank and Mumbai at 111th rank. This is not a very positive or encouraging figure if we were to compare it to the speeds offered in the cities where users got the fastest median mobile download and median fixed broadband download speeds.

Just for comparison, during the same month, Shanghai in China offered users a median download speed of 158.63 Mbps. In the fixed broadband department as well, China's Beijing was leading the median speed charts with a score of 238.86 Mbps. Despite having a similar sort of consumer density in urban cities, users in China are able to get much better mobile download speeds than users in India. This could also be due to the fact that China has a wider 5G coverage than India. Regardless, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments