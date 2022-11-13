England Become T20 World Cup Champions

England wins its second ICC T20 World Cup. They quietly sneaked into the finals to play Pakistan at the MCG today. Pakistan was the favourite in today’s match, but England knew what had to be done.

Pakistan put up a total of 138 in their first innings. England bowled and fielded their best today. This was by far England’s best bowling performance in the tournament. England is also the first team in history to win the ICC ODI World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup in the same time frame.

Adil Rashid and Sam Curran Were the Star Performers in the First Innings

Sam Curran has been England’s best bowler in this ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He holds the best bowling figures of the tournament and is also the only bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul.

Adil Rashid brought the game-changing moment today when he picked up the wicket of Babar Azam. Liam Livingstone was attacked by Babar Azam, and in the very next over, Buttler gave the ball to Rashid. Rashid came back and turned his over into a wicket maiden.

Pakistan Were Well Short of a Defendable Target

Having said that, the pitch was doing a lot for the bowlers. The Pakistani bowlers did manage to pick up 3 wickets in the powerplay overs, but they were also hit for 47 runs.

England was always ahead in the chase. They did lose wickets early, but the batting depth that England has never let the pressure pile up. At the end of it, England chased down the target in 19 overs and won the match by 5 wickets.

Ben Stokes is England’s World Cup Hero

Once again, it was Ben Stokes who pulled it off for England in a World Cup final. He did it against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup, and he did it once again today. He realised he did not have to go all guns blazing today. He played with ease and comfort and ended up scoring a 52 off 49.

There is some worry about the injury of Shaheen Afridi. Many will question his inclusion in the death overs. He is one of the best with the ball, and the injury in the 17th over might have made it easier for England.

England and Pakistan were both regarded as two teams that were about to go home. Somehow they made it to the finals defying all the odds, and today England is the champions of the World.