4 Best OTT Movies in Korea to Binge Watch

Korean dramas, whether they be in the form of films or television shows, are a well-liked form of entertainment. In addition to being well-written and surprising, they are also aesthetically pleasing and emotionally engaging. Even though K-dramas are already popular worldwide, these top Korean films from 2022 are well worth watching.

1. 20th Century Girl

The story of Bo-Ra, Woon-Ho, Yeon-Doo, and Hyun-lovely Jin's friendship is told in the classic romantic comedy 20th Century Girl. The film follows the four young people as they go through their teenage years and learn what friendship and love truly mean. Bo-Ra, 17, is a brilliant, active, and compassionate adolescent who excels at many things, including taekwondo. Her closest friend Yeon-Doo is in love with Hyun-Jin, a classmate. Yeon-Doo requests that Bo-Ra keep an eye on Hyun-Jin while she is away since she needs to travel to the US for heart surgery. As the dependable friend she is, Bo-Ra follows through on her commitments until she unwittingly begins to like her best friend's crush.

2. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror recounts the investigation into the criminals behind the infamous Nth Room case while retelling one of North Korea's most gruesome incidents. The crime includes cybersex trafficking, extortion, and the dissemination of pornographic videos between the years of 2018 and 2020 via the Telegram app. Young women were allegedly targeted by the culprits through techniques including phishing, bogus model recruiting, and other ways, and they were then coerced into complying with demands in order to prevent the release of negative information to their families and the general public. In the film, a team of cyber-police officers collaborate to eradicate the blackmail and cybersex trade that plague Korea online.

3. Emergency Declaration

Emergency Declaration, a celebrity-studded disaster thriller, tells the tale of travellers who may be the target of a terrorist attack. Korean authorities learned that one of the suspects, Jin Seok, a frustrated biologist, had already boarded a flight headed for the United States while looking into a terrorist threat that surfaced online. As soon as the plane takes off, Seol releases a lethal virus that quickly kills a healthy passenger, causing mayhem both in the air and on the ground. The captain and crew take exceptional emergency measures to save everyone on board due to the ship's steadily depleting fuel and the refusal of the international community to provide assistance. Song Kang-ho from Parasite, Lee Byung-hun from Squid Game, and Im Si-wan from Run On are among the cast members.

4. Love and Leashes

Love and Leashes is a Korean adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey that centres on two coworkers who agree to work together as partners in a consensual physical relationship. The Park Hyun Jin-directed film "Love Leashes" is based on the Gyeoul webcomic "Moral Sense." When Ji-woo unintentionally receives Ji-box, hoo's which contains a dog collar that is the size of a human, she starts to develop feelings for him. Instead of freaking out, she develops an interest in BDSM, leading to the three-month contractual engagement she and Ji-hoo enter.