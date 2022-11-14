Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL: Top Prepaid Plans for Less Than Rs 500

While Vodafone Idea and BSNL might wait a little longer to debut their 5G services, Airtel and Jio have already begun offering the technology in a few cities. We still have some time until we get lost and perplexed among the recently introduced recharge plans, so this is good news. Here is a guide to help you choose the best and most economical recharge plan for less than Rs 500.

Best Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 479 Plan

This plan gives 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited STD, local, and roaming calls. The validity period is 56 days. A complimentary Hello Tunes and Wynk Music subscription is also included with the plan. After reaching the daily data quota, the data speed will decrease to 64 Kbps. The subscriber is also entitled to 100 free SMS each day, after which it will start charging Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 recharge plan offers 2.5GB of data per day in addition to free calls, 100 SMS, and a free 3-month membership to Disney+ Hotstar mobile; however, the validity is just for 28 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Jio Rs 479 Plan

Jio's Rs 479 plan includes 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of internet per day, and unlimited phone calls for 56 days. About 84GB of total data advantage is provided. After the daily data limit has been reached, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Jio Rs 419 Plan

The Rs 419 package provides 100 SMS each day for 28 days, coupled with 3GB of internet per day and unlimited phone calls. This plan's validity time is, however, somewhat brief.

Best Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea Rs 479 Plan

With a price of Rs 479, Vodafone offers a genuinely unlimited plan that includes unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day for an 84-day validity period. This package offers unrestricted internet access from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. with weekend data rollover.

Best BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

BSNL Rs 398 Plan

With the Rs 398 recharge package from BSNL, customers can get unlimited data without any caps, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS each day for 30 days.