Hot on OTT: Top Movies to Watch This Week

Family dramas, mythological fantasy, rom-com, and thrillers are just a few of the online series and films that will be available to stream this week on various digital platforms. This weekend, you can watch the following films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services:

1. Brahmastra

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Ayan Mukerji's crowning achievement, is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar after a spectacular theatre run.

The movie's leading actors, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are supported by Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in significant parts.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Ponniyin Selvan I

Ponniyin Selvan I, a Mani Ratnam historical epic, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime after a successful theatrical run. The story, which takes place in Thanjavur in the tenth century, is based on the book of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, and Prakash Raj are among the cast members.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, is now available on streaming services. The movie was initially released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before also being released in Hindi. Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Rashmika Mandana, demonstrates how humanity is more important than conflict, boundaries, and religion.

The 1964 drama revolves around Lt. Ram, an orphan army soldier stationed at the Kashmir border who receives love letters addressed only to "Sita Mahalakshmi." Ram wants to find Sita and tell her how much he loves her.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. 777 Charlie

This dubbed film is an adventure comedy-drama written and directed by Kiranraj K, with production handled by Paramvah Studios. The movie centers on the relationship between Charlie, a labrador, and a lonely factory worker. The lab puppy flees the breeder's home at the beginning of the story and ends up at the labourer's home. The focus of this film is on how their love develops.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

5. Bimbisara

Mallidi Vassishta is the writer and director of this fantasy action film, while NTR Arts is in charge of managing the production. In this tale, King Bimbisara uses time travel to arrive in the present day.

Where to watch – Zee5

6. Enola Holmes 2

In the story, newly graduated investigator-for-hire Enola Holmes takes on her first official case as a detective. She will, however, require the help of friends as well as her brother Sherlock to unravel the mystery of the missing girl.

Where To Watch: Netflix

7. All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front, which is based on a German novel, follows a 17-year-old German soldier who lies about his age to enlist in the military during World War I. But the harsh reality of life in the trenches severely crushed his initial exhilaration.

Where To Watch: Netflix