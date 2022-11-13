Does 5G Cell Phone Cause Radiation which Increases Cancer Risk?

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

It has been discovered that cell phones emit radiation in the electromagnetic spectrum's radiofrequency range. The frequency range between 0.7 and 2.7 GHz is used by phones that operate on the second, third, and fourth generation (2G, 3G, and 4G) networks. The frequency range up to 80 GHz is anticipated to be used by fifth-generation (5G) cell phones, on the other hand.

Highlights

  • These frequency ranges therefore lie within the spectrum's nonionizing region.
  • Using a cell phone does not increase the risk of developing brain cancer.
  • There has been no change in the frequency of brain or other central nervous system tumours linked to cell phone use.

5G Cell Phone

The two main factors cited by the National Cancer Institute of the United States are the fact that cell phones generate radiation in the form of radiofrequency radiation, or radio waves, as well as the fact that they are now widely utilised. It will pose a major concern even if there is a minor uptick in the incidence of cancer as a result of cell phones.

Additional Details Regarding 5G Cell Phone Radiation

People commonly believe that the brain and central nervous system, as well as the tumours related to them, are the two areas of concern. Phones are held near the head, which is why this occurs. Another justification is the fact that some brain tumours have been linked to exposure to ionising radiation. Contrary to what cell phones release, this type of radiation has a higher energy level. Naturally, a number of studies have been carried out to determine whether cell phones are harmful to human health.

Each of these frequency ranges, therefore, lies within the spectrum's nonionizing region. This means that it has a low frequency and low energy. Insufficient to harm our DNA in any way. You may contrast it with ionizing radiation, which is given off by radon, cosmic rays, and x-rays, in addition. DNA damage is a possibility due to these high frequencies and energies. The reason why some genes can mutate is what can make cancer more likely.

Cohort studies and case-control studies are the two main types of epidemiologic research that have been carried out, according to the National Cancer Institute. According to all available data, using a cell phone does not increase the risk of developing brain cancer or any other type of cancer in humans. In reality, researchers discovered that there had been no change in the frequency of brain or other central nervous system tumours linked to cell phone use.

Reported By

