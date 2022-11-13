Jio: India’s Largest Telecom Brand

As per brand intelligence and data analytics company TRA, Reliance Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is the strongest telecom brand in India, surpassing Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. In its India's Most Desired Brands 2022, TRA, previously Trust Research Advisory, ranked businesses based on the strength of their brands. Due to its strong strategy and effective moves, Jio was able to capture the subscriber market share of the old telcos pretty fast, leaving most of the players no other option but to go bankrupt.

Further Details on the Various Brands

In the telecom category, Reliance Jio came out on top, followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd., and BSNL. Adidas came out on top in the apparel market, followed by Nike, Raymond, Allen Solly, and Peter England. In the category of automobiles, BMW came in first, followed by Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda. In the category of banking and financial services, LIC came in first, followed by the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Following Kent at the top of the rating for consumer appliances were Livpure and Okaya. LG, Sony, and Samsung were the top three brands in consumer electronics.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Adani, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) ranked first through third on the energy list.

ITC came in first on the list of diversified conglomerates, followed by Tata and Reliance.

Philips led the list for fast-moving electrical products, Mi topped the list for gadgets, Himalaya topped the list for healthcare, ITC Hotels topped the list for hospitality, ACC topped manufacturing, KFC topped retail, and Dell topped technology.

Amul was the top brand in the food and beverage area, followed by Nescafe, while Fogg was the top FMCG brand, ahead of Lakme, Nivea, and Colgate.

On the list of internet brands, the top four companies were Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart, and Google.