Bharti Airtel has launched a new 4G data voucher. This new data voucher comes for Rs 65. A few days back, TelecomTalk reported about the launch of a new Rs 199 prepaid plan. This new prepaid plan is meant for users who want validity. But the Rs 65 plan, which has been added recently, is just a 4G data voucher, so it is not for users who are looking for validity. The Rs 65 plan would serve as a good option for consumers who are looking for a 4G data voucher with a decent amount of data. Let's take a look at the benefits of this new 4G data voucher from Airtel.

Airtel Rs 65 4G Data Voucher Detailed

The Rs 65 4G data voucher from Bharti Airtel comes with 4GB of data. This plan does not offer any other benefit to the consumers. You will have to purchase this plan on top of a base active prepaid plan with validity left. The validity of the Rs 65 plan is the same as the base prepaid plan. This means that if the base prepaid plan has a validity of 30 days left, then this data voucher would also be valid for 30 days. All the unused data benefits would expire once the base prepaid plan expires.

There's another 4G data voucher worth Rs 58 available for Airtel users, which offers 3GB of data. It has been there for a long time now. So the Rs 58 data voucher would now act as a decoy to push the consumers to go for the Rs 65 plan. In case you just require 1GB of data, Airtel has a Rs 19 data voucher that you can go for. Airtel users don't get a 2GB data voucher like the one that Jio users can purchase right now. Post the tariff hikes, the cost of each GB of data would go up further, leading to a boost in the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure of the telcos.

Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Much recently, Airtel also added a new Rs 199 prepaid plan for consumers. This plan comes with 3GB of data in total and unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. In additional benefits, consumers get Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. The validity of this plan is 30 days. We have also compared the Rs 199 plan of Airtel with the Rs 199 plan of Vodafone Idea. Check it out below.

