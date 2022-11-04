Reliance Jio Four Affordable 4G Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio has four super affordable 4G data vouchers in its portfolio. The purpose of 4G data vouchers is to help out with situations where the fair usage policy (FUP) data of your unlimited data plan is finished and the internet speed has been reduced. Amongst the private telecom operators, Jio's 4G data vouchers are more affordable. With Jio, the 4G data vouchers start from Rs 15 and go up to Rs 121. There are more data add-on packs which start from around Rs 181, but we are going to look at the 4G data vouchers, which are affordable.

Reliance Jio 4 Affordable 4G Data Vouchers Available Today

The base 4G data voucher comes for Rs 15. With this plan, users get 1GB of data. The validity of this data voucher is the same as the user's existing prepaid plan. It doesn't have a standalone validity. So in case you are on an unlimited plan which has just 3 days left to be expired, then the validity of this plan will also become 3 days only.

The next plan on the list is the Rs 25 plan. This is the plan you have to go for in case you are thinking of consuming 2GB of additional data. This plan also doesn't have a standalone validity and will expire with the base prepaid plan of the Jio user. Before the tariff hikes implemented in 2021, the Rs 15 and Rs 25 plans cost Rs 11 and Rs 21.

The other two plans on the list are the Rs 61 and Rs 121 4G data vouchers. These are the plans meant for seriously high data consumption users. With the Rs 61 plan, users get 6GB of data, while the Rs 121 plan gives 12GB. The validity of both plans is the same as the user's existing prepaid plan. If you want more data and you can spend more, then you can also look at the 4G data add-on vouchers from Reliance Jio.