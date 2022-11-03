Huawei Malaysia Got Special Recognition for Contributing to 5G Cybersecurity

At the 13th Cyber Security Malaysia Awards, Conference & Exhibition (CSM-ACE) 2022, which was put on by CyberSecurity Malaysia, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) was given the Special Award in recognition of the company's role in the development of 5G cybersecurity in Malaysia. Since Huawei first stepped foot in Malaysia twenty-one years ago, it has worked with telecom companies to investigate new potential for information and communications technologies. Huawei's commitment to the nation's digital transformation and the advancement of 5G cybersecurity is recognised by the prize.

Additional Information about Huawei Malaysia's Cybersecurity Development

Through a partnership between CyberSecurity Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Bhd, and Huawei, My5G, Southeast Asia's first-of-its-kind 5G Cyber Security Test Lab, was established at CyberSecurity Malaysia in March 2021. In order to execute Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) evaluations and serve as a specialised security evaluation and test facility for the 5G ecosystem, My5G seeks accreditation.

The award was given to Mr. Gaoqiang, Director of the Board at Huawei Malaysia, by Dato' Sri Mohammad Mentek, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. Cybersecurity is everyone's duty, CyberSecurity Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab said in his congratulations to Huawei for winning the prize. Without each individual contributing their fair share, a cybersecurity policy will fail. This requires a mental shift that results in a cybersecurity culture that is based on effective security training, resources, and controls. The fact that Huawei received this award shows how much we value their collaboration with organisations like CyberSecurity Malaysia and other business partners to address issues related to privacy and cyber security.

The director of the board of Huawei Malaysia, Mr. Gaoqiang, stated that the business aspires to play a significant role in the digital transformation of Asia Pacific, where it has consistently outperformed its competitors and seen the growth of the region's digital economy at all levels.

The digital world has gotten more complex than ever, he continued, due to rapid digitalization and new technology. As a result, everyone involved must work together to create a trustworthy digital environment with sufficient privacy protection and cyber security measures in place that can manage problems both now and in the future. In addition, Huawei promises to do everything in its power to support Malaysia and lead the charge in establishing the country as the ASEAN Digital Capital.