Jio is Expanding 5G to More Cities, How to Enable Jio 5G for Your Phone

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are the eight cities where Reliance Jio 5G is currently available. Residents of these cities can connect to the active 5G network once they receive the invitation on their My Jio app. The telecom provider has also guaranteed that 5G services will be accessible shortly throughout all of India by December 2023.

Further Details on the 5G Network

You will receive an SMS or a notification from the MyJio app if you reside in Delhi, Mumbai, or any city where Jio 5G is accessible. The message will include information about the Jio 5G welcome offer and how to take advantage of it. On a smartphone that is 5G ready, Jio subscribers can connect and use 5G services. For fifth-generation network access, the telecom operator has also introduced a unique launch deal. For those who qualify, Jio is providing unlimited 5G data usage at speeds between 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

The Jio 5G network can be activated on your smartphone using the fast instructions below if you have already received the notification but are having trouble connecting to 5G. Enter the "Settings" menu on your phone. Locate and choose "Mobile network" or a comparable option. Select the 'Preferred network type' option after choosing the Jio SIM. You will have access to options including 3G, 4G, and 5G. Choose 5G. You will notice the 5G symbol on your smartphone's network status bar once the 5G network has been selected.

Notably, Jio and Airtel have stated that customers do not need to purchase a new SIM card in order to enjoy 5G. Once it becomes accessible in the area, the current 4G SIM will support and connect to the new network. Furthermore, if you have a 5G-enabled smartphone and access to 5G where you live, you could still be able to connect to the network. Therefore, first, make sure the software update has been installed on your 5G phone. Apple will provide the upgrade by December, despite the fact that the majority of smartphone manufacturers have already done so.