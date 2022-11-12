DoT Says Inform 30 to 60 Days Before Surrendering Administratively Allocated Spectrum

DoT said that the WPC Wing would issue the necessary letter to the applicant regarding taking the surrender on record within 30 days from receipt of the application under intimation to the wireless finance (WPF) wing of DoT. Further, the spectrum which has been surrendered successfully shall be made available to the telcos in the nation.

  • DoT has notified the enterprise or the companies that are taking the spectrum from the government via administrative allocation about the rules that they need to follow in case they are surrendering the spectrum.
  • On Friday, the DoT published the set of rules that enterprises have to follow to surrender the spectrum.
  • The applicant can notify the government either through an e-mail or the through a physical application to the office of Wireless Adviser or saralsanchar portal (once developed). 

DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has notified the enterprise or the companies that are taking the spectrum from the government via administrative allocation about the rules that they need to follow in case they are surrendering the spectrum. First of all, the companies need to inform the government about the date for surrender 30 to 60 days before.

On Friday, the DoT published the set of rules that enterprises have to follow to surrender the spectrum. The note published by DoT said that the applicant should submit the request for surrender of administratively assigned frequency (GSM/CDMA/MW Access and MW Backbone) to DoT not before 60 days and not later than 30 days prior to the proposed date of surrender. The applicant can notify the government either through an e-mail or the through a physical application to the office of Wireless Adviser or saralsanchar portal (once developed).

The applicant will also have to submit proof of the payment from the office of Pr.CCA/CCA of concerned LSA (where surrender is proposed) regarding payment of spectrum charges up to the previous quarter of the date of application either on a provisional/final assessment basis or self-assessment basis, as the case may be.

DoT said that the WPC Wing would issue the necessary letter to the applicant regarding taking the surrender on record within 30 days from receipt of the application under intimation to the wireless finance (WPF) wing of DoT. Further, the spectrum which has been surrendered successfully shall be made available to the telcos in the nation. In addition, even the equipment covered in the surrendered spectrum can be utilised for other valid frequency assignment in the same/other LSA.

